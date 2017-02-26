Netflix, Youtube and Amazon are the Most Popular Streaming Services

Netflix, Youtube and Amazon, are the most popular web streaming services. In the 2016 report on global web phenomenon, Sandvine, an analytics firm, shows that Netflix accounts for more than one third of all downstream web traffic in North America. Netflix is followed by Youtube, Amazon Video and a few other streaming services, see below.
Subscribers
The chart below details the domestic subscriber base for several streaming video providers and also includes Comcast video subscribers. See more here.
Banner Revenue
This past year was also a banner year for revenue, Netflix earnings nearly topped $9 billion USD in 2016. Five billion of this revenue is from domestic streaming, $3 billion in revenue was from international streaming and surprisingly, $0.5 billion was made from domestic DVD services.